Maestro Community Orchestra in concert.

media release: The newly revitalized Maestro Community Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Mark Bloedow, will present a Summer Concert on Saturday, June 28, 3:00pm at Immanuel Lutheran, 1021 Spaight Street, Madison. Maestro Productions is a local non-profit community music organization based in Madison with over one hundred members involved in the orchestra, Madison Community Chorus, and Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble. Immanuel Lutheran, located in the Willy Street neighborhood on the shores of Lake Monona, has one of the finest acoustic settings for music in the area.

Concert highlights include Appalachian Morning by Robert Sheldon, the second movement from Joseph Haydn's well known Surprise Symphony, The Blue Danube Waltz by Johann Strauss, and other orchestral favorites. Tickets are available in advance online at https://tinyurl.com/ maestrotickets and at the door one hour prior to the concert. Free parking is available in the church parking lots (adjacent to the church and across the street) and the building is fully accessible. An audience reception will follow the concert in the Lakeview Room, all are welcome!