media release: Originally from Scotland, Maeve Gilchrist has been making her mark as a ground-breaking harpist in the US for the last 17 years through her collaborations with artists such as Ambrose Akinmusire, The Silkroad Project, Nic Gareiss, Viktor Krauss, Darol Anger, Solas and Okkyung Lee. But this album breaks new ground for her as she steps into her own as a composer and producer to illuminate her roots as a traditional folk musician through the prism of luscious string parts, electronic manipulation and an archived recitation of "The Ballad of the Harpweaver," by the poet who became a celebrity of jazz-age America, Edna St Vincent Millay.

Up Close: This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.