Magdalena Sas

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.

media release: Program

Cello Suite no. 6 in D major BWV 1012 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Prelude

Allemande

Courante

Sarabande

Gavotte I & II

Gigue

Varsha for unaccompanied cello (2019) Reena Esmail (b. 1983)

Cello Suite No. 3, Op. 87 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Introduzione: Lento

Marcia: Allegro

Canto: Con Moto

Barcarolla: Lento

Dialogo: Allegretto

Fuga: Andante espressivo

Recitativo: Fantastico

Moto perpetuo: Presto

Passacaglia: Lento solenne

Prize winner of international competitions, Magdalena performs across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and appeared in renowned concert halls such as Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna, BOZAR in Brussels, Witold Lutoslawski Studio in Warsaw, NCPA in Mumbai.

Magdalena presents masterclasses and workshops across the globe in collaboration with MusAid Organization, El Sistema, Global Leaders Program, Neemrana Foundation Delhi, and Jeunesses Musicales Belgium. In 2020-21, she was also the Director of Program Development and Global Outreach at the International Cello Institute in Northfield, MN. In February 2021, as a member of the ICI Team, she launched the new initiative focused on supporting and promoting women cellists – C’ELLE. A passionate chamber musician, Magdalena is a founder and director of the Third Coast Chamber Collective, a group focused on promoting the transformative power of chamber music through educational, collaborative and commissioning outreach projects.

Recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and Paul Collins Wisconsin Distinguished Fellowship, Magdalena is a graduate of music conservatories in Poland, Belgium, and Austria, and was a member of the acclaimed European Chamber Music Academy (ECMA) in Vienna. She is a recent graduate of the prestigious Global Leaders Program, an Ivy League curated Executive Education program for impact-focused Art Entrepreneurs.