Magdalena Sas
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
UW Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Program
Cello Suite no. 6 in D major BWV 1012 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Prelude
Allemande
Courante
Sarabande
Gavotte I & II
Gigue
Varsha for unaccompanied cello (2019) Reena Esmail (b. 1983)
Cello Suite No. 3, Op. 87 Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)
Introduzione: Lento
Marcia: Allegro
Canto: Con Moto
Barcarolla: Lento
Dialogo: Allegretto
Fuga: Andante espressivo
Recitativo: Fantastico
Moto perpetuo: Presto
Passacaglia: Lento solenne
Prize winner of international competitions, Magdalena performs across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and appeared in renowned concert halls such as Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna, BOZAR in Brussels, Witold Lutoslawski Studio in Warsaw, NCPA in Mumbai.
Magdalena presents masterclasses and workshops across the globe in collaboration with MusAid Organization, El Sistema, Global Leaders Program, Neemrana Foundation Delhi, and Jeunesses Musicales Belgium. In 2020-21, she was also the Director of Program Development and Global Outreach at the International Cello Institute in Northfield, MN. In February 2021, as a member of the ICI Team, she launched the new initiative focused on supporting and promoting women cellists – C’ELLE. A passionate chamber musician, Magdalena is a founder and director of the Third Coast Chamber Collective, a group focused on promoting the transformative power of chamber music through educational, collaborative and commissioning outreach projects.
Recipient of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and Paul Collins Wisconsin Distinguished Fellowship, Magdalena is a graduate of music conservatories in Poland, Belgium, and Austria, and was a member of the acclaimed European Chamber Music Academy (ECMA) in Vienna. She is a recent graduate of the prestigious Global Leaders Program, an Ivy League curated Executive Education program for impact-focused Art Entrepreneurs.