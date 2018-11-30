Maggie Sasso, Nathaniel Stern
Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: On view November 16, 2018 - January 27, 2019; Artists' reception on Friday, November 30, 5–7:00 pm
Maggie Sasso: Fore and Aft
Nathaniel Stern: Autumnal Tints
Maggie Sasso's textile-based
Nathaniel Stern's Autumnal Tints prints were made by strapping a desktop scanner, computing device, and custom-made battery pack to his body and traversing the fall foliage around Milwaukee's lakefront. The dynamism between his body, technology, and the landscape is transformed into beautiful and quirky renderings, which are then produced as archival artworks.
Sasso's work focuses on the material culture of ships and sailing, so rich with metaphor, theater, and nostalgia. Visitors will encounter a ship's quarterboard sign rendered in tapestry, handmade rope absurdly rigging the gallery, and handwoven sail and semaphore flags shown alongside photographs of their role in performance pieces at the Milwaukee lakefront.