Magic Conch, Bluehound

press release: Magic Conch is a four-piece rock group formed in Madison in October 2016. For the uninitiated, the Magic Conch Shell is the all-knowing sea shell of wisdom from SpongeBob Squarepants and the source of the band’s name. Much like the unpredictable response one may receive from the Magic-8-ball-esque shell, Magic Conch writes music ranging from aggressive, hard-hitting rock to mellow, soulful pieces. Much of this diversity stems from the unique musical tastes of each band member, all of whom are no strangers to the music scene.

Born in the halls of Augsburg College in the beating heart of Minneapolis, Bluehound is a seven piece Indie Soul band that delivers a powerful and passionate sound unlike any other. With influences ranging from alternative rock to soul to hip hop to jazz, this band provides a grooving rhythm section and a hard hitting horn line backing up the soulful lyrical melodies of one of the best singers you'll ever hear. Bluehound brings together seven expert musicians from diverse walks of life and musical culture and creates a musical force that has to be heard to be believed. So come join in on the musical experience that is Bluehound.