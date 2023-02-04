Magic Morgan & Liliana

media release: Try wiping the smile off your face as Magic Morgan and Liliana perform for you! Prepare for eye-popping illusions, dazzling balloon sculptures, stunts with live animals along with seemingly impossible tricks in an unusual and incredible display of magic. Two-time recipient of the “World Deaf Magician Award,” Matthew “Magic” Morgan and Liliana truly keep the audience at the heart of the show by inviting kids and parents onstage to be a part of the magic. Come and be amazed as this husband and wife act combines magic, miming and comedy while communicating in the universal language of fun!

Children’s shows are FREE of charge and open to the public.