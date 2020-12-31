ONLINE: Magic New Year's Eve Party

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqKWqHZHzgc

press release: How best to send 2020 on its way, given all the limitations and pent up frustrations of the year? Madison Children's Museum is hurling it off the roof, from five stories high, to see and hear it splat into pureed pumpkin. The "Splatting" will be viewable on New Year's Eve, along with a magic show from James the Magician, in a virtual New Year's Eve party thrown by the museum. The party is free to all who'd like to watch.

The Pick-Your-Own-Time Magic New Year’s Eve Party & Countdown will help send 2020 packing early. By noon on January 1, the museum will post the video for the New Year’s Eve party, complete with a countdown and spectacular “ball” drop (the pumpkin splatting)—families decide when to watch it, scheduling their own "midnight." James the Magician, a favorite performer at Madison Children's Museum, will host, accompanied by special guests, including Congressman Mark Pocan, who will help with a magic trick.

Madison Children's Museum has been closed since March 13, 2020. Plans are in place to open in spring or summer of 2021. No date is set. Find out more at Our Future in Play: a promise to survive, thrive, and play outside in 2021.