RSVP for Magic of Music

Buy Tickets

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join November MSO Guest Artist Thomas Mesa at Overture Hall on Friday, November 12 for an in-depth look at musical topics over a delicious meal! Your $30 ticket includes your meal and gratuity. Attendees will be required to wear a mask when not eating and show proof of vaccination upon entry. Individuals or groups will be socially distanced. The reservation deadline is Friday, October 29, 2021. Register online now.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Arts Notices, Music
608-257-3734
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - RSVP for Magic of Music - 2021-10-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Magic of Music - 2021-10-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Magic of Music - 2021-10-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Magic of Music - 2021-10-29 00:00:00 ical