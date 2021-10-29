RSVP for Magic of Music
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join November MSO Guest Artist Thomas Mesa at Overture Hall on Friday, November 12 for an in-depth look at musical topics over a delicious meal! Your $30 ticket includes your meal and gratuity. Attendees will be required to wear a mask when not eating and show proof of vaccination upon entry. Individuals or groups will be socially distanced. The reservation deadline is Friday, October 29, 2021. Register online now.
Info
