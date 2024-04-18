The Magic of Poetry

× Expand Kate Longley/Eloise and Peas Jess L. Parker

media release: A learning event for adults.

Join Jess L Parker, local award-winning poet, for a poetry workshop where she shares her experience writing and publishing her acclaimed poetry collection, Star Things.

Whether you’re new to poetry or looking for a fresh perspective, this workshop offers a jump start to expressing yourself. Discuss the magic of the mundane in poetry and get tips on publishing your own poems. During the workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to get to know Star Things and put pen to paper with some real-time writing. All experience levels are welcome.

After the author talk, buy a copy of Star Things.

This program is made possible through funding from the Friends of the Oregon Library.

Accessibility

The library makes every effort to ensure our programs can be enjoyed by all. If you have any concerns about accessibility or need to request specific accommodations, please contact the library.

Registration

If no one is signed up by noon on the day before the class, it will be canceled or rescheduled.