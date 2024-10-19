10/19-27, at 1:30 and 3 pm Saturday and 12:30 and 2 pm Sunday, plus 10:30 am, 10/23 & 25.

media release: You’re invited to Mutzie the Mouse’s party in the magical forest! She’s ready…but Grumpy the Troll isn’t and needs our help. This multi-sensory theater experience is specially designed for young people ages 2-5 and their grown ups. Audiences are encouraged to explore, play, and participate alongside Mutzie & Grumpy. Join us in The Magical Forest where trolls are friends, magical surprises await, and YOU are at the center of the adventure.

Recommended for ages 2-5

About 35 minutes

Concept created by a team of CTM Educators & Artists (with help from the 2-5 year olds at Lussier Family East YMCA)