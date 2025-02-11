media release: "Magnetic Shields for Cosmic Journeys: The CREW Hat and the Future of Space Travel” by Prof. Elena D'Onghia, Astronomy, and Prof. Paolo Desiati, IceCube

As NASA prepares for the journey to Mars, one of the greatest challenges is protecting astronauts from harmful cosmic rays and solar radiation. The CREW Hat, an innovative magnetic shielding device, offers a groundbreaking solution by creating a powerful magnetic field to deflect radiation, ensuring the safety of space travelers. This talk explores the science behind the CREW Hat, its potential role in future Mars missions, and how advancements in magnetic technology are paving the way for safe and sustainable exploration of the Red Planet. Free and open to the public.