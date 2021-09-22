ONLINE: Magnificent Flying Machines
press release: This year we celebrate two milestones for one of the most amazing vehicles ever flown in space, the Space Shuttle. The first spaceflight was 40 years ago, and the last was 10 years ago. We will explore what made these five flying machines so remarkable, and compare them to vehicles taking astronauts to space today and in the future. We will also explore the current night sky.
This event is FREE but registration is required.
