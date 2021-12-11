press release: USA | 1999 | 35mm | 188 min.

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson; Cast: Tom Cruise, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman

The intersecting, troubled lives of a motley assortment of Angelenos at the end of the 20th century power the story of auteur filmmaker Anderson’s ambitious and rewarding third feature. Breathtakingly edited and concluding on an almost biblical level, the film is ultimately carried by its amazing cast: Moore, Hoffman, John C. Reilly, Jason Robards (in his final film), Philip Baker Hall, and, in the role of a lifetime, Cruise as Frank T.J. Mackey.

