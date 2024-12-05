media release: The Arrival by Magnum Opus Ballet

7:30 pm on 12/5-6 and 2:30 pm, 12/7. $22 ($15 ages under 18).

Christmas, a glorious time filled with bright lights, packages and bows and an abundance of laughter and cheer. The festivities fill our calendars to the brim, but during this new ballet we want to focus on the season of advent, the season of arrival. Come with us on this journey to explore joy, love, hope, and peace in a new repertoire show.

The ballet brings back some of our classic Christmas pieces you know and love, as well as brand new works. This family friendly performance will help refocus your mind on the themes of advent and be sure to leave you uplifted and enlightened. Tickets can be purchased at www.magnumopusballet.org