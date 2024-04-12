Magnum Opus

7:30 pm on 4/12 and 2:30 pm, 4/13-14. $22.

media release: As young children we laugh and play without a care in the world, but as life begins to slowly wear us down our innocence is stolen. Slowly believing the lies of this world that we are not good enough, unloved, or even a mistake, that the still small voice of the one who created us disappears.

There is one who will always call us loved, worthy, and precious and it is the only voice that we need to truly hear.

Join us for the premiere of Shattered. A new ballet that will proclaim our God-given names with boldness and shatter the lies of our enemy.

*Recommended for ages 8 and up.