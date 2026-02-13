media release: What If?

Presented by Magnum Opus

Director & Choreographer: Abigail Henninger

Technical Director: Jim Vogel

Life can feel heavy and overwhelming as we search for purpose and contemplate the meaning of life. Is there a God who is real, and if so, does He truly love us?

Join us as we look into the world around us and

discover the intricacies of our universe and a causal agent who created it all. Delve into science, faith, and exquisite art during the premiere of our ballet What If.

Don’t miss it!

Performed on the Drury Stage