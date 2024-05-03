media release: Born in Mexico City and currently based out of New York City, Magos Herrera is a dazzling jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator. Declared as "one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song” by the Latin Jazz Network, Herrera is regarded as one of the most active vocalists in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene. She is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and her singular bold style, which embraces elements of contemporary jazz with Ibero-American melodies and rhythms, singing in Spanish, English and Portuguese in a style that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries.

Up Close: This unique musical experience transforms the Capitol Theater Stage into a cocktail lounge. Audiences will experience an intimate evening of original music featuring a diverse lineup of emerging artists from around the world.

“Following our Thursday evening Cabaret performances, we’re leaving the stage in the house and turning Capitol Theater into an intimate, Friday-night cocktail lounge while featuring some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” said Chief Artistic Experiences Officer Tim Sauers.