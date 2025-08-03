Magpies
Forward Club 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Pile of Cats Theatre Company presents the latest installment of MAGPIES, a series of one-night performances of its trademark Contemporary Comedic Shorts.
One Show Only Sunday, August 3, at The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field.
Doors 6:30, Show 7:00
$10 suggested contribution payable at the door by cash or app
Reservations get you preferred seating: pileofcats9@gmail.com.
