media release: Pile of Cats Theatre Company presents the latest installment of MAGPIES, a series of one-night performances of its trademark Contemporary Comedic Shorts.

One Show Only Sunday, August 3, at The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field.

Doors 6:30, Show 7:00

$10 suggested contribution payable at the door by cash or app

Reservations get you preferred seating: pileofcats9@gmail.com.