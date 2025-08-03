Magpies

Forward Club 917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Pile of Cats Theatre Company presents the latest installment of MAGPIES, a series of one-night performances of its trademark Contemporary Comedic Shorts.

One Show Only Sunday, August 3, at The Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field.

Doors 6:30, Show 7:00

$10 suggested contribution payable at the door by cash or app

Reservations get you preferred seating:  pileofcats9@gmail.com.

Theater & Dance
