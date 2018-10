Maia Project Fundraiser

press release: Sun. Oct. 14th 4:00 – 6:00 pm First Unitarian Society (900 Univ. Bay Dr.) Fundraiser for the Maia Project Come hear about this important effort to provide clean drinking water to children in Gaza. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. H osted by Jewish Voice for Peace-Madison and Congregation Shaarei Shamayim. Info? Visit the Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/297898877670791/