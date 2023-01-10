The Mail Manipulators, Corker, Baby Tyler
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:TUESDAY NIGHT MICKEYS RIPPER
The Mail Manipulators
https://themailmanipulators.bandcamp.com
newish group of rowdy, sloppy, real deal rock n roll with a punk attitude baby. a mix of some familiar and fresh faces but all are probably gonna live and die by the rock so catch em while ya can
Corker (Cincinnati, OH)
https://futureshockrecordings.bandcamp.com/.../a-bell...
hard-edged dark post punk from the well of greatness that is the Cincinnati DIY scene. FFO that good shit
Baby Tyler
https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/album/vol-3
trashy, thrashy, blown out, yada yada punk from Tyler (Proud Parents, Fire Heads ETC)
TUESDAY 1/10
10PM 21+
BRING $$$ TO DONATE FOR TOURING ARTIST