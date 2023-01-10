The Mail Manipulators, Corker, Baby Tyler

media release:TUESDAY NIGHT MICKEYS RIPPER

The Mail Manipulators

https://themailmanipulators.bandcamp.com

newish group of rowdy, sloppy, real deal rock n roll with a punk attitude baby. a mix of some familiar and fresh faces but all are probably gonna live and die by the rock so catch em while ya can

Corker (Cincinnati, OH)

https://futureshockrecordings.bandcamp.com/.../a-bell...

hard-edged dark post punk from the well of greatness that is the Cincinnati DIY scene. FFO that good shit

Baby Tyler

https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/album/vol-3

trashy, thrashy, blown out, yada yada punk from Tyler (Proud Parents, Fire Heads ETC)

TUESDAY 1/10

10PM 21+

BRING $$$ TO DONATE FOR TOURING ARTIST