Main Street Bazaar

press release: On Saturday, August 14th, from 4-10 pm, Common Wealth Development in conjunction with Forward Fest, will be celebrating 25 years of its largest small business incubator Main Street Industries. This event will feature our local artisan small businesses, live music, food, and art! This outdoor night market will be a cultural submersion of music, food, art, and vendors from all around the world.

Live Music and Acts:

4:30 - Orquestra SalSol de Mad

6 - CircusSpace

6:30 - Don't Mess With Cupid

8:30 - V05