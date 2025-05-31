Main Street Monroe Summer Kickoff

× Expand courtesy Main Street Monroe Kids and bubbles in downtown Monroe.

media release: In honor of Main Street Monroe’s 20th anniversary, the nonprofit is presenting a full calendar of summer events intended to emphasize community spirit, family fun, local businesses, cool brews, hot tunes, and overall can’t miss summer days.

Its biweekly, producer only farmers market started at the beginning of May, but things kick off in earnest on Saturday, May 31 when Main Street hosts its annual summer kickoff event and, that evening, the first concert on the square.

The summer kickoff event will be from 10am-1pm and is the official unveiling of 18 public art pieces ranging from fiberglass pieces painted by local artists, metal pieces and wood carvings, both by local artists Fritz Wenger and Zoli’s Woodcarvings. Now in its 14th year, this year’s “theme” is Summerween. Main Street is billing Summerween as “slightly spooky. Slightly tropical. A whole lot of fun.” Pieces will be interactive and include sidewalk stickers with trivia. More programming than event, the pieces will be on display through Halloween. The family friendly kickoff event on the 31st will feature a petting zoo, magician, Dotty the Clown, steel drums live music, face painting, food trucks, as well as pony rides and Jason “the Bubble Guy” performing, the last two being sponsored by Kiwanis of Monroe.

The first Concert on the Square, Saturday, May 31, will have Boogie & the Yo-Yoz entertaining massive crowds w/ studio quality vocals, instrumentals, & high energy performances. Based out of the Fox Valley, they’re dedicated to bringing the highest quality and most engaging and diverse live music experience possible.

Friday, June 20 Madison's party band, Red Hot Horn Dawgs, returns to Monroe! This 8+ piece stage band features master musicians in the rhythm section and a power horn section. They'll be bringing the spirit of playing fun and recognizable music.

Friday, July 4 – In partnership with the city of Monroe’s Park & Recreation Department, That Gurl, a dynamic, high-energy 5-piece band known for powerhouse vocals and a vibrant, crowd-pleasing vibe will be delivering the best of '70's rock, disco, funk, and soul during a special concert held at the band shell at Twining Park from 12-2pm as part of the city’s annual 4th of July festivities.

Friday, July 11 – For over three decades, the Blooze Brothers, featuring Kimberly “Hot Sauce” Johnson, has been one of Chicagoland's most in demand show bands, honoring the music made by the original Blues Brothers and in the spirit in which they played. Love of traditional blues and soul to classic rock! Like Aykroyd and Belushi, they fuse those great musical traditions into a stage show that energizes and delights. The Blooze Mobile will also be set up for as many selfies as you want! And. The UW Marching Band and Bucky will be the intermission act!

Friday, July 25 – Known for having everyone in the crowd on their feet, The Jimmys are an award winning, high energy, 6-piece funky blues band with touring experience throughout the US, the Caribbean and Europe. The band is led by seasoned keyboard and Hammond B-3 player Jimmy Voegeli. He is joined by Perry Weber on guitar and vocals, Chris Sandoval on drums, John Wartenweiler on bass and a horn section featuring Pete Ross on sax and Joe Goltz on trombone.

“The Jimmys are excellent musicians, wildly fun entertainers and perform a slew of strong, original songs. They’re a treat for any fans of roots rock, old school R&B and straight-up blues. And every performance is like a party!” –Bruce Iglauer, Alligator Records. Intermission will feature a special performance by Green County Cheese Days Festival, including announcing the 2026 royalty.

Saturday, August 16 – Rock. Stars. Generation Jones is a band with the type of synergy that can only be created with a rock star lineup: Mauro Magellan, Kyle Henderson, Michael Massey, Shawndell Marks, and Michael John Ripp. Generation Jones doesn’t just play the music, they bring the mastery, skill and experience of being on some of the world’s biggest stages. Generation Jones is a demographic that sits defiantly between baby boomers and Gen X - a rock band with an impressive pedigree, bringing truly classic music to downtown Monroe.

All shows in the Main Street Monroe series are proudly underwritten by Colony Brands. Intermission entertainment and special features are thanks to the generosity of John and Katie Baumann.

Profits from the Main Street Monroe Beer Garden are reinvested into the community, through Main Street Monroe’s Project Pop Up Program which recruits new businesses to the downtown district and its awning grant program as well as additional events. You can help by picking up your own area and disposing of your own trash in one of the many garbage cans or recycling containers.

Additional events include Cars on the Square which will be held Friday, June 6. 300 plus classic cars will fill the entire downtown square with food vendors set up on the north side parking lot of the courthouse. The event is free to participate in, with donations suggested. Event car parking will start at approximately 4:30. After parking, attendees register on the north side of the square, next to the merchandise booth. This year’s tee will feature a 1968 350 Super Sport Chevy 2 Nova. The event is sponsored by Bartel’s & Co Tap.

Positive. Mindful Stretch. Additionally, free Yoga on the Lawn classes will be hosted by Cathy Hauck, owner of ABC Yoga, on Thursday, June 19th; Saturday, July 12; Thursday, July 31; and Saturday, August 16. All levels are welcome at these classes which are intended to be perfect complement to your summer exercise and weekend routines.

Main Street Monroe Inc. is a nationally accredited, volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization established in 2005, serving as an advocate for the downtown neighborhood. Priorities include small business assistance, historic preservation, and events with over 26 being held throughout the year in addition to the 52 market days. Since 2005, over $1 million of volunteer time has been donated, 43 net new businesses have opened, and over 300 rehab projects have occurred in downtown Monroe. Main Street will also complete a pocket park with public restrooms by the end of this summer.

If you enjoy Main Street Monroe events, consider making a donation or getting involved as a volunteer. Learn more at www.mainstreetmonroe.org, or contact the Main Street Monroe office at 608.328.4023.