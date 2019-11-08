Main Street PoP

press release: 10am to 8pm, Friday November 8 & Saturday November 9, Main Street Industries • 931 East Main Street

We are opening our doors to the public for this unique two day sale!

You will find tee shirts & clothing, scarves, handmade jewelry, body and home products, cards, candles, chocolate, wooden products & much more! Live music at 5:30 pm! 10% of our sales will go to Wilmar Center, Marquette Neighborhood Association & Commonwealth Development!

Bali & Soul, Bohemian Bauble, Jenie Gao Studio, Pink House Designs, Metal People, Wildwood Productions, Wm Chocolate, Giant Jones Brewing & Old Sugar Distillery