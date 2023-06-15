Online

Maintain Homeownership

Maintain Homeownership, June 15 (12:00pm-1:30pm) If you are currently a homeowner, come learn about programs to ensure you stay in your home! Learn about:

o   Home repair and accessibility modifications

o   Post purchase counseling and programs (i.e. foreclosure prevention, tax credits, maintenance)

o   Mobile Home Assistance

o   Ways to reduce your utility bills

o   Property tax assistance for older adults

Register here: https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kdO6hqjkqHdJGp01lFHjIePEFxtCblBh-#/registration

Webinars will take place virtually over zoom and are targeted to city of Madison residents. Interpretation will be available in Spanish, Hmong, Chinese, Arabic, and American Sign Language (ASL).

