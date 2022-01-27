ONLINE: Maintaining and Maximizing Brain Health and Wellbeing

media release: Stacey Schaefer is a cognitive-affective neuroscientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Healthy Minds. Her research focuses on identifying how different emotional styles influence health, wellbeing, and brain aging, as well as the factors that moderate those relationships. In her talk, she will share findings from studies highlighting the factors that promote healthy aging with a focus on emotion and its impacts on brain health. RSVP for link: DeenahG@newbridgemadison.org.