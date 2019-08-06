Major League Dreams Showcase

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The Mallards will once again host the Major League Dreams showcase on Tuesday, August 6. This exhibition double header will feature the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League. The players will be voted by and selected by Major League scouts. Game one is scheduled for 4:05pm, with game two at 7:35pm.

Warner Park Duck Pond 2920 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
