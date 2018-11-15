press release: Major Vistas’ founding members Chris Bucheit and Mike Weiser compose instrumental music without being tied to a specific style or genre. It’s what makes their live performances so diverse in melody, rhythm, form, and improvisation. Elements of ambient soundtracks, jazz fusion, world rhythms, and emotional solos are revealed in their original compositions.

At this performance, Bucheit and Weiser will be joined by Brad Townsend on bass - a commanding soloist and intuitively supportive rhythm section member. Percussionist Michael Brenneis will complete the quartet with his deep experience as a dynamic improviser and master drummer.