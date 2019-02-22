RSVP for Make a Felted Fantasy Garden

press release: Create your own magical land and simple creatures to live and play there. We will use needle felting to create a small playscape on a piece of fabric. You decide how it will look - a magic pond, mushroom chairs, a small bridge, flower covered hills - the possibilities are endless. After learning the basics of needle felting, you will create small creatures to inhabit your new land - hedgehogs, bunnies, and maybe even a gnome child. All supplies provided. Class fee includes one child/adult pair. Ages 8 and up with an adult. Instructor: Michelle Martin (Artist)

Time: 1-2:30 p.m.

Date: Sunday, March 3

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 22

Price: $28/$23 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)