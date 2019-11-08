RSVP for Make a Felted Wine Sleeve

press release: Dress up a bottle of wine with your very own one-of-a-kind fiber art, and learn the art of felt making. Use wool roving to create a shape around a resist, and then finish forming it around a wine bottle. The sleeve is reusable and should fit most standard wine bottles. No experience necessary. Felting tools and fibers provided. Instructor: Michelle Martin, Artist

Time: 9am-12pm, Sunday, November 17

Registration Deadline: Friday, November 8

Price: $42/$34 for Olbrich member