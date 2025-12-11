× Expand DMNX Photo Derry Queen on stage at a past 'Make America Gay Again' showcase. Derry Queen

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings back its hit show with a scintillating lineup of queer stand-up and drag performers as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN at Crucible Madison on Thursday, January 29.

Hosted by the mega-talented and utterly outrageous Chicago drag star / stand-up comedian Derry Queen, producer of Laugh Factory's premier queer comedy show: Sashay!

Featuring music, stand-up, and drag by:

Derry Queen (Laugh Factory)

Gabby OK (Limestone Comedy Festival)

Corina Lucas (10k Laughs Comedy Festival)

Shawn Banks (Zanies)

Tickets are $20 (no extra fees). It is recommended to buy tickets in advance in order to guarantee seating and receive weather-related event notices, cancellation alerts, and other updates. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/879037497793654

Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.