Make America Gay Again

× Expand Dena Denny A close-up of Riley Cosgrove. Riley Cosgrove

media release: Kick off Pride Month with a hilarious stand-up comedy show hosted by Milwaukee drag star Taysha Montenegro! Plus: A headlining performance by Chicago’s Riley Cosgrove followed by a dance party DJed by Best of Madison winner Nick Nice.

Riley Cosgrove is a Midwestern stand-up comedian with a biting, unapologetic wit bar none. Cosgrove was named one of the top 5 comics to watch in Minneapolis for 2021, placed 3rd place in House of Comedy's “Funniest Person with a Day Job” competition in 2018, and was a finalist in 2019. He has appeared at Floodwater Comedy Festival in 2019, Portland Queer Comedy Festival in 2019, Midwest Queer Comedy Festival in 2019, Des Comedie Festival in 2021, and has headlined shows in across the Midwest at spots including the Lush Theatre, Tee Hee’s Comedy Club, and Sisyphus Brewing.

Stand-up comedy by: Riley Cosgrove, Claire Sundbye, Izzy Salhani, special guests!

Plus drag numbers by Miss Rigby 2023 winner Taysha Montenegro!

Hosted by: Taysha Montenegro

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/243365311630103

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.