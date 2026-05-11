× Expand DMNX Photo Shawn Banks on stage at Crucible. Shawn Banks

media release: Kick off Pride with Cheshire Cat Comedy's hit show featuring a scintillating lineup of queer stand-up, burlesque, and drag performers as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN at Crucible Madison on Thursday, June 4.

Hosted by the mega-talented Chicago drag star / stand-up comedian Dirty Chai!

Featuring music, stand-up, and drag by: Shawn Banks, The Queeny Bitch, Adam's Apple, ARJ, Gwyn

Tickets are $20 ADV / $22 DOS. It is recommended to buy tickets in advance in order to guarantee seating and receive weather-related event notices, cancellation alerts, and other updates. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $10 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/826399743237539

Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.