× Expand courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze A close-up of Bianca Lynn Breeze. Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings its hit show back to Crucible Madison on Sunday, November 3 with a scintillating lineup of queer stand-up and drag performers as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN just in time for the presidential election.

Hosted by mega-talented Madison drag star Bianca Lynn Breeze, winner of Miss Gay Wisconsin, Miss Gay Madison, Wisconsin Entertainer of the Year F.I., Miss Club Wisconsin, and many other titles.

About your comedians:

Manny Petty is a stand-up comedian and musician somewhere between Tom Petty and a Mani-Pedi. He is a first-generation Sicilian-American, happily gay-married house-husband, and former punk rocker turned clown. He has performed at the Loons on the Lake Comedy Festival, where in 2023 he was featured on the fest’s “Comedians to Watch” showcase. Manny Petty’s song “Let’s Get Fat Together” debut at #40 on the A/C 200 charts in 2012 and was featured on Gay Chicago TV as well as Feast of Fun, one of the most famous LGBTQ podcasts in the world. he has performed as musical opener for a variety of Chicago comedians including Kelsie Huff (Zanies Comedy Club), Cameron Esposito (Mary's Attic), Beth Stelling (Side Track Video Bar), Matteo Lane (Side Track Video Bar), The Putterbaugh Sisters (Entertaining Julia), and Megan Drake (Town Hall Pub).

Sasha Rosser's irreverent, yet silly approach to comedy has delighted audiences around the globe at venues including Zanies Chicago, Laugh Factory: Chicago, the Milwaukee Improv, Gotham Comedy Club, and Tokyo Comedy Bar. In 2023, Sasha was a finalist in Madison's Funniest Comic and was featured on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal for her work as a comedian and producer. In 2024, she was voted “Best Comedian” in Madison Magazine’s Best of Madison and was selected as a finalist for Destination Madison’s “Rising Star Award”. Sasha is a recurring face on the prestigious “Comedians You Should Know” (Chicago and NYC) and “Best of the Midwest” (Comedy on State) showcases, and has opened for headliners such as Matteo Lane, Shane Torres, Kevin Bozeman, Gianmarco Soresi, and Dave Attell. Her debut comedy album, “Dirty Nerd”, was released in 2024.

Hannah Roeschlein is a nationally-touring comedian who regularly performs at The Stand NYC, Laugh Factory: Chicago, Helium, and The White Rabbit. Known for her dark humor and clever writing, Hannah’s material spans the highs and lows of getting sober, growing up as an Asian person in po’dunk, primarily white Clay City in Indiana, and being the daughter of a pentecostal-esque pastor. Her debut comedy album, “Asian-American Psycho”, was released in 2023 through 800 Pound Gorilla Records.

The Queeny Bitch is a queer stand-up comedian, singer, songwriter, and makeup artist based in Chicago. They host the popular Diva Hour variety show and are known for pulling no punches as they get real on topics such as sex, politics, and a fierce cut crease.

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts 7:00PM

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cover with a student ID. CASH ONLY.

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/807678788158569

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.

Followed by:

MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa

Celebrate Pride with a night of dance DJed by local legend Sarah Akawa! An undisputed hero of both the DJ and queer scenes in Madison, DJ Sarah Awaka has provided the soundscapes for Dyke Dive, Hot Summer Gays, Live on King Street, and countless other DJed events.

Featuring live go-go dancing by Talon and Carmel Bliss.

RSVP on Facebook to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN: The Afterparty w/ DJ Sarah Akawa below.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/394520223528291

Doors at 9PM

$10 COVER; $5 W/ STUDENT ID, CASH ONLY. Tipping your go-go dancers is highly encouraged. ATM available at venue.