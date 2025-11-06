× Expand Derry Queen Derry Queen

× Expand DMNX Photo Derry Queen on stage at a past 'Make America Gay Again' showcase. Derry Queen

media release: Best of Madison winner Cheshire Cat Comedy brings back its hit show with a scintillating lineup of queer stand-up and drag performers as they unite to MAKE AMERICA GAY AGAIN at Crucible Madison on Thursday, November 6.

Hosted by the mega-talented and utterly outrageous Chicago drag star / stand-up comedian Derry Queen, producer of Laugh Factory's premier queer comedy show: Sashay!

Featuring music, stand-up, and drag by:

Derry Queen (Laugh Factory)

Manny Petty ("Comedians to Watch", Loons on the Lake Comedy Festival)

Shawn Banks (Zanies)

Vanessa Tortolano (Madison Comedy Week)

Sasha Rosser (Winner, Madison's Funniest Comic Competition 2025)

Tickets are $15 advance, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

Bringing cash to tip your drag performers is highly encouraged.

Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving at the venue when doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.