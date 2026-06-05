Make History Madison
to
Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Celebrate history and nature and share your own stories at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center on this walk-the-grounds event.
This program includes a walking tour of our land and an exploration of the history of our site. The walk will be followed by a hands-on workshop on land and tradition led by Ho-Chunk artist and educator, Lightning New Rider and a Share Your Favorite Nature Story or Memory of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center table.
The event is part of this year’s Make History Madison project. This is a participatory story-sharing and public memory project about land, place, and local history featuring a citywide Map250 interactive story platform.
Getting Ready for the Event:
Limited parking is available onsite. Biking and carpooling are encouraged! The Madison Metro Bus line G also has a stop near the Nature Center.
For more information, please email Lizzie Condon at lizzie@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.
A photographer may be onsite to document this event. If you would not like your photo taken, please advise the photographer. Thank you!
PARTNERS: Make History Madison, The Whose Land Project, Madison Public Library and the Aldo Leopold Nature Center