Make History Madison

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Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Celebrate history and nature and share your own stories at the Aldo Leopold Nature Center on this walk-the-grounds event.

This program includes a walking tour of our land and an exploration of the history of our site. The walk will be followed by a hands-on workshop on land and tradition led by Ho-Chunk artist and educator, Lightning New Rider and a Share Your Favorite Nature Story or Memory of the Aldo Leopold Nature Center table.

The event is part of this year’s Make History Madison project. This is a participatory story-sharing and public memory project about land, place, and local history featuring a citywide Map250 interactive story platform.

Getting Ready for the Event:

Limited parking is available onsite. Biking and carpooling are encouraged! The Madison Metro Bus line G also has a stop near the Nature Center.

For more information, please email Lizzie Condon at lizzie@aldoleopoldnaturecenter.org.

A photographer may be onsite to document this event. If you would not like your photo taken, please advise the photographer. Thank you!

PARTNERS: Make History Madison, The Whose Land Project, Madison Public Library and the Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Info

Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona 300 Femrite Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Environment, Special Interests
917-547-1019
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