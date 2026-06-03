Make History Madison

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: An evening celebrating the rich history of Madison music venues. Come and share your stories, photos, a ticket stub, poster or handbill from an unforgettable show at a local venue past or present. Hear the reflections of a group of panelists who have made an important contribution to those places, and the local music scene, and join in the discussion.

Info

The sign above the entrance at High Noon Saloon.

Chris Lotten

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Arts Notices, Music
Google Calendar - Make History Madison - 2026-06-23 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Make History Madison - 2026-06-23 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Make History Madison - 2026-06-23 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Make History Madison - 2026-06-23 18:30:00 ical