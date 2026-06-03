Make History Madison
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: An evening celebrating the rich history of Madison music venues. Come and share your stories, photos, a ticket stub, poster or handbill from an unforgettable show at a local venue past or present. Hear the reflections of a group of panelists who have made an important contribution to those places, and the local music scene, and join in the discussion.
Info
Chris Lotten
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Arts Notices, Music