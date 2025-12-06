Make It Merry

media release: What holiday season is complete without making your own arts and crafts alongside family and friends? Join us for a special session and choose from several decorative mementos to make and take home! Want to make your very own miniature version of a famous Wisconsin Evergleam tree? Join in on paper cutting, folding and decorating as you work to craft your very own 3D snowflakes and stars, holiday banner or ornament—it’s fun for the whole family, and everyone’s invited.

While crafting, stop by Evergleam Dreams: A Vintage Holiday Display pop-up exhibit of holiday memorabilia for inspiration! As you create, enjoy some cider or hot cocoa, and a sweet treat. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to browse the History Maker Space gift shop and get further along on gift-giving for you and yours!

COST

Adult (18-64): $5

Teen (13-17) $5

Senior (65+): $5

Child (5-12): $5

Child Under 5: Free

Society members receive a 10% discount.

Advanced registration is required

Know Before You Go

General Information:

Although the program runs until 4 pm, participants are not required to stay the entire time. The length of the stay will be dependent upon how many decorations participants would like to make.

The Historical Society will provide all the supplies for the maker events. Participants just bring the creativity!

Attendees are encouraged to take home everything they craft.

The History Maker Space is located inside the U.S. Bank Plaza building (1 S. Pinckney Street, Madison, WI 53703)

The event will take place in the History Maker Space Classroom, located off the central 1st floor lobby area.

A limited amount of cider, cocoa, and cookies will be available for participants to enjoy.

Regarding Parking & Access:

Visitor parking is not available onsite at the U. S. Bank Plaza building.

Public parking is available within two blocks of the U.S. Bank Plaza building through meters and garages. The nearest parking garage is the Capitol Square North Garage, located at 218 E. Mifflin Street, and approximately two blocks north of the bank building.

For the locations and rates of public parking meters, go to the Parking Meters page on the City of Madison website.

When entering from the outside, please enter the building through the South Pinckney Street entrance.

Upon entry to the building, participants are to check in with a WHS staff member to confirm their event registration.

Attendees who are interested in learning more about the program are encouraged to contact Jenny Pederson at jennifer.pederson@wisconsinhistory.org or (608) 669-5160.