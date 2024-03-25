Make Music Madison Registration

media release: Make Music Madison is a free, citywide day of music held annually on June 21st. Initiated in Madison in 2013, our festival is part of Make Music Day, an international summer solstice music celebration occurring in 1,000+ cities across the globe. Each year, coffee shops, restaurants, retail shops, centers of worship, front porches, parks, and other locations across Madison fill with music for everyone to enjoy!

Important Dates:

Venue Registration Opens: March 25 at 8 AM

March 25 at 8 AM Musician Registration Opens & Matchmaking Begins: April 1 at 8 AM

April 1 at 8 AM Registration Closes: May 25 at 11:59 PM

May 25 at 11:59 PM Matchmaking Ends: June 1 at 11:59 PM

June 1 at 11:59 PM Venue Material Pick Up: June 10, 11 AM – 2 PM

Musicians: All styles, ages, and experience levels are invited to register to perform and participate on Make Music Day! You can play one set or schedule as many as you like.

Venues: Whether you have a garden, pontoon boat, sidewalk, café, or other space in mind, it’s easy and there’s no cost to participate. Venues must be:

In the city of Madison

Free and accessible to the public

Maintain a clearance on the sidewalk for pedestrian passage

Parks: Want to claim a city park for your stage? Use Find-a-Park to explore Madison Parks alphabetically or with the neat interactive map. Once you identify a park that meets your needs, email match@makemusicmadison.org and we’ll reserve it for you if it is still available, and we will pay for and process the required permit.