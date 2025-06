media release: Verona's first annual Make Music Day is on Saturday, June 21st at 2 great locations: Century School Park from 10am-6pm and the ART House 360 Community Lounge from 1-4pm.

Open to all ages, this free event invites everyone—whether professional musicians or enthusiastic amateurs—to join in making and enjoying live music!​

Musicians sign up: https://verona.makemusicday.org/