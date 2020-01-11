Make Peace with Your Inner Critic in 3 Steps

DreamBank 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A free talk designed for women – on saying, “Goodbye” to living with “shoulds” with certified Integrative Coach, Annie Notestein

 Learn to:

·      Recognize your Inner Critic & its impact on your decision-making & confidence. 

·      Shift from “shoulds” and stress to self-compassion and confidence. 

·      Experience a new, empowering method to make decisions that support you.  

Saturday, January 11, 2020 1 - 3 pm,  Library Room, DreamBank, American Family Insurance, 821 E Washington Ave.

Register at:  https://tinyurl.com/inner-critic2020

annie@innerpeaceandpurpose.com   608-467-7623 phone only

Your Inner Critic loves to beat you up with criticism, make you work way too hard, feel worried and anxious, and put up with unfulfilling relationships. 

It hurts your peace of mind and self-esteem and excels at sabotaging your decision-making and the success and happiness you’re desiring.

DreamBank 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-467-7623
