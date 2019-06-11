RSVP for Make Seed Bombs for Pollinators
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Help support pollinators by planting insect-attractive annuals in a fun, new way! Learn about pollinators and the flowers they frequent, and then make three "seed bombs" to take home. Toss the "seed bombs" anywhere in your garden, and then watch as flowers grow and attract pollinators. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 8 and up. Instructor: Avery Marcott, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, June 18
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, June 11
Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member