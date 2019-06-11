RSVP for Make Seed Bombs for Pollinators

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Help support pollinators by planting insect-attractive annuals in a fun, new way! Learn about pollinators and the flowers they frequent, and then make three "seed bombs" to take home. Toss the "seed bombs" anywhere in your garden, and then watch as flowers grow and attract pollinators. All supplies provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 8 and up. Instructor: Avery Marcott, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 10-11:30 am, Tuesday, June 18

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, June 11

Price: $18/$14 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
