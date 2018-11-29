Make the Most of Your World: Why Peace Corps?

press release: Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen will travel to UW–Madison Nov. 28–30 to celebrate UW–Madison ranking as #1 on Peace Corps’ Top Volunteer Producing Colleges and Universities list for the second year in a row.

Olsen will meet with UW–Madison leadership, take part in a faculty roundtable, and also present at a student recruiting session.

The faculty roundtable will offer opportunities for faculty from area studies, languages, and other disciplines to discuss areas of development with the director, including training materials and other resources for volunteers.

During the student recruiting session, Olsen is expected to discuss the continuing need for critical, scarce skills and individuals from diverse background in the Peace Corps. Students will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered directly by the Peace Corps director.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students and faculty to learn about how they can engage with the Peace Corps directly from its top leader,” said Maj Fischer, director of external relations for UW–Madison’s International Division, and manager of the university’s contract with Peace Corps. “With Peace Corps serving so many communities and countries around the world, a wide range of skills, talents, and experiences are needed. Dr. Olsen will be able to directly speak to the importance of serving and where service can lead.”

Olsen will also attend a reception during her visit to celebrate UW–Madison’s ranking as the top volunteer producing university, which was announced in February. Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will share reflections on their service. Additionally, Olsen will formally recognize the newest Badgers invited to serve. The event, which will be held in Tripp Commons at Memorial Union on the UW-Madison from 6–8:30 pm on Thursday, November 29, is open to any interested in celebrating Peace Corps at UW–Madison.

Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, 3,279 alumni from UW–Madison have traveled to serve communities around the globe. More than 6,300 Wisconsinites have served as Peace Corps volunteers. In 2017, the city of Madison ranked No. 8 among metropolitan areas with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers.

