RSVP for Make Time for Joy
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m., October 16, Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road
RSVP by October 9 to Schmidt.joy@countyofdane.com or 608-240-7472 www.daneadrc.org
FREE! Information on self-care and resources.Lunch provided! Respite care provided for the care receiver. Must register!
Info
William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Health & Fitness