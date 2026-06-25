media release:

With cicadas, snakes, and horses, the exhibition David R. Harper: Good Morning Sweetheart features a diverse array of handmade animals. These animal forms appear throughout the exhibition, providing access points to both the familiar and the uncanny. Inspired by this, MMoCA’s Teen Forum invites you to make your own ceramic animal.

Stop by the Rooftop Lounge to craft your own creature using air-dry clay. No experience is necessary with the MMoCA Teen Forum providing tools and instructional support. Space is limited for this event and advance registration is required.

Teen Forum offers a practical immersion into the museum profession for young people interested in this career path. The students are paid a stipend and explore a diverse array of careers within the arts through meetings and job shadow opportunities.