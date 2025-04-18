RSVP for Make Your Own Felt Flowers
Monroe Street Arts Center 1732 West Lawn Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
media release: For 16+
$50
Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 6:00 - 8:00 pm
Get ready for spring by creating everlasting flowers out of high-quality felt. In this 2 hr workshop, we will make daffodils, coneflowers, and sunflowers to use as decorations or to give away as gifts! All supplies included. Registration deadline: 4/18/25
Info
Crafts, Lectures & Seminars