RSVP for Make Your Own Felt Flowers

media release: For 16+

$50

Friday, May 2nd, 2025, 6:00 - 8:00 pm

Get ready for spring by creating everlasting flowers out of high-quality felt. In this 2 hr workshop, we will make daffodils, coneflowers, and sunflowers to use as decorations or to give away as gifts! All supplies included. Registration deadline: 4/18/25