RSVP for Make Your Own Felted Butterfly
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Explore the magic of wet felting and create a unique butterfly. Learn the basics of wet felting with Merino wool and use a pre-felted butterfly shape to make a pin or pendant. Instructions given for a little bit of finishing at home. All felting materials supplied. Ages 4-8 with an adult. Instructor: Jan Falk, Artist
1:30-3pm, Tuesday, July 30
Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 23
Price: $25/$20 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Crafts, Kids & Family