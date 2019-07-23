RSVP for Make Your Own Felted Butterfly

press release: Explore the magic of wet felting and create a unique butterfly. Learn the basics of wet felting with Merino wool and use a pre-felted butterfly shape to make a pin or pendant. Instructions given for a little bit of finishing at home. All felting materials supplied. Ages 4-8 with an adult. Instructor: Jan Falk, Artist

1:30-3pm, Tuesday, July 30

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 23

Price: $25/$20 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)