Make Your Own Gratitude Journal

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: As we enter November and think about thankfulness, now is the perfect time to spend some time making a gratitude journal! Gratitude journals are one way to practice the art of gratitude and personal reflection. We'll make journals using decorative paper, watercolors, and more with the help of Pinney Artist-in-Residence Angela Johnson. Seniors and others are invited to join; All supplies provided. Registration requested.

608-266-6385
