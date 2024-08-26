Make Your Own Jogakbo Butterfly

media release: In this class, you will learn about the traditional Korean patchwork technique, Jogakbo. With a traditional Korean fabric, Nobang, you’ll learn to make a colorful butterfly using a hand stitch called Gam-chim-jil (whip stitch). You’ll take home your own handmade butterfly at the end of the class. Whether you’re practiced at hand sewing or a complete beginner, this project is for you!

This program is intended for older teens and adults. Registration is required and opens two weeks prior to the event on August 12, 2024.

About the artist: Miryeong Hong is inspired by the color-saturated four seasons of her homeland, South Korea, and has been making Jogakbo (traditional Korean patchwork) with traditional fabric for sixteen years. She focuses on various textures and colors representing distinctive aspects of each season, which have helped her overcome her homesickness. Hong’s art has been exhibited at various places including Sequoya Library, local galleries, and art fairs. She has hosted workshops in TAC of Madison, Textile Design at UW-Madison and Madison Public Library.