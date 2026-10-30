media release: In honor of the way the midterms teach us again and again about the impact of an involved, impassioned electorate, the League of Women Voters of WI is proud to present the 2026 Jane Kirschenheiter Zimmerman Issues Briefing: MAKE YOUR VOTE MATTER. The speakers will tie together the topics of the National Popular Vote movement, Final Five Voting, and what advocacy around representative voting can look like at the national and state level.

Speakers:

Jane Newell joined the League of Women Voters upon retiring from the Commonwealth of Virginia. She is currently director of transformation for the LWV of Virginia and chair of the ICE Network Issue Group. She was chair of the NPV Task Force in 2025-26 when the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact was approved in the General Assembly. She has worked on the Election Laws study team, been active on the Voting and Elections Issue Group, and served as president of the Richmond Metro Area League. She has been active in many non-profit leadership positions including in the American Association of University Women (AAUW) where she was President of the Atlanta Branch (Georgia). She was on the boards of the Project Management Institute in both Georgia and Virginia. Jane’s career encompassed a wide variety of technology and project management positions in government, banking, energy, and technology sectors. Jane holds a master of science degree in computer science from George Washington University, a bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Virginia Tech, and has held PMI’s Project Management Professional (PMP) certification since 2001. Jane retired from the Virginia Information Technology Agency (VITA) in 2017.

Christopher Pearson has retired from the Vermont legislature after serving five terms in the House and three in the Senate. Throughout his public service Pearson gained expertise in election reform, climate policy and health care. He and his spouse have two daughters. Before joining the legislature, Pearson was director of the Presidential Election Reform program at Fair Vote. He began working in politics in 1998 as a campaign and Congressional aide for then-Congressman Bernard Sanders (I–VT). He is secretary of National Popular Vote and a member of the Board of Directors. Senator Pearson has visited 30 states on behalf of National Popular Vote.

THIRD SPEAKER TO COME!