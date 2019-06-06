Maker Spaces
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Visit the Art Classroom for a rotating series of Maker Space programs all summer. Explore a variety of tinkering, building, sculptural, and exploratory art-making and design and engineering challenges with a range of exciting and inspiring materials.
Themes:
- June 6-7: Sculpture
- June 11–14: Sewing
- June 18–21: Boats
- June 25–29: Roller Coasters
Recommended for ages 3–10 with adult helpers. Free with museum admission, free for members. No registration needed.
Info
